Wizkid has become an undeniable global sensation over the years. As his stardom grows, he looks to bring his infectious Afrobeats jams to New York City once again when he has his first headlining show at Madison Square Garden in November.

Tickets for the November 16 show go on sale next Friday (September 30) at noon through Ticketmaster. Those looking to attend can also purchase their tickets in person starting October 1 at three different box office locations in New York City: Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and Beacon Theatre. There is also a special advance sale on Ticketmaster for Chase cardholders beginning on Monday (September 26) at noon and closing on Thursday (September 29) at 10 p.m. ET.

This is a major milestone for the “Essence” artist, who just last year performed a sold-out, three-night run at London’s O2 arena. It is also significant for Nigeria as a whole, as Wizkid will be the second Nigerian artist to ever headline a show at Madison Square Garden, with the first being Burna Boy.

Wizkid released his recent single “Bad For Me” last week, his first release of the year after sharing the deluxe version of Made In Lagos in 2021.

Find more details about purchasing tickets to Wizkid’s Madison Square Garden show here.