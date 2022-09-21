Wizkid 2022 Roots Picnic
Wizkid Reveals That He Will Perform His New Album At An Apple Music Live Show

Prior to this month, Wizkid was pretty quiet in the afrobeats world in a year that’s been one of the best for the genre in recent memory. However, his silence isn’t shocking as he spent most of 2021 in the spotlight thanks to the success behind “Essence” with Tems and his Made In Lagos album. The song peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard 200, making it the highest-charting Nigerian song to date. While things have certainly cooled off for Wizkid, he returned to form this month with the release of the amapiano-focused “Bad To Me.” It turns out that it’s not all the Nigerian star has up his sleeve.

Just a week after Wizkid released “Bad To Me,” Apple Music announced that he would be the next artist to have a live performance through the platform. The show will be held in London next week on September 27 and be released later this fall, and it turns out that Wizkid will perform new music during the show. “Biggest bird bringing #AppleMusicLive to London!” Wizkid wrote in a tweet. “For one night only at the Roundhouse performing my new album,” he added before sharing a link to purchase tickets for the show.

Wizkid previously revealed that the album would be titled More Love, Less Ego, but a release date for the project was not shared.

You can view Wizkid’s tweet about his upcoming Apple Music Live show above.

