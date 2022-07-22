What better way to cement your status as a premier Afrobeats music festival than to get Burna Boy and Wizkid to be your two headliners? That’s exactly what the Lost In Riddim Festival in San Jose, California is doing and the lineup is stacked top to bottom with afrobeats acts and then some from there.

Lost In Riddim is put on by the same folks behind Sacramento’s R&B-focused Sol Blume Festival. And while year one of Lost In Riddim was in Sacramento, its new home is at the idyllic Lake Cunningham Park in East San Jose. Considering the afrobeats focus and that Lost In Riddim was started by a pair of first-generation African immigrants, it’s fitting that they’ve chosen to celebrate the 2022 edition of the music festival on the same weekend as Nigerian Independence Day, October 1st and 2nd.

Besides Burna Boy and Wizkid, Davido joins them as the third headliner on the bill. Sean Paul, Skepta, Tems and Wale are on the Saturday lineup, while Ella Mai, Koffee, and Tiwa Savage are part of the Sunday slate. Other artists appearing throughout the weekend include Fireboy DML, Rema, Omah Lay, Ckay, Protoje, Maleek Berry, and more. Check out the full lineup poster below.

Tickets for Lost In Riddim festival go on-sale Monday, July 25th at noon PT here. A first dibs pre-sale takes place that same morning if you register for it at the same link.

