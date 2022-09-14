Wizkid’s Vibrant ‘Bad To Me’ Is His First Solo Single Of 2022

It’s hard to believe that Wizkid hadn’t put out any new solo tracks in 2022 until now. Instead, the “Essence” singer has been dropping videos for the songs off of his 2020 album Made In Lagos. There have been clips for tracks in “True Love” featuring Winnie Harlow and “Mood” featuring Buju, which have stretched the cycle of the immensely popular Made In Lagos and its subsequent deluxe edition which featured appearances from Burna Boy, HER, Justin Bieber, Tems, and others. But now, we may finally be getting a taste of what comes next for the Nigerian superstar with the release of the brand new single, “Bad To Me.”

Opening with a stretched-out West African guitar and dance floor-ready drum pattern, “Bad To Me” is instantly vibrant. The transportive track features clean production from P2J and it’s a welcome addition to the budding Wizkid canon.

“Bad To Me” comes out just in time for Whizkid’s headlining performance at the Rolling Loud Toronto festival this weekend, where he’ll be joined atop the bill by Future and Dave. From there, he’ll be headlining the brand new Lost In Riddim festival in Northern California, which has a distinct afrobeats focus and also features Burna Boy, Davido, and Sean Paul.

Listen to “Bad To Me” above.