wizkid
Getty Image
Music

Wizkid Recruits Don Toliver, Skepta, Shenseea, And More To Feature On ‘More Love, Less Ego’

by: Twitter

After making serious waves following the release of his fourth studio album, Made In Lagos, Wizkid is back with more music to get you back on the dancefloor.

The upcoming album — More Love, Less Ego — is set to drop on Friday, November 11. The project will feature artists such as Arya Starr, Skepta, Sheneesa, Don Toliver, and more. Wizkid released the tracklist for his latest project on Instagram Monday evening, letting fans know the release is coming soon.

This past September, the singer released his first single off the 13-track album, “Bad To Me.”

The “Essence” singer has been quite busy ahead of his forthcoming album, from headlining festivals at Rolling Loud Toronto and the Lost In Riddim Afrobeats Music Festival with Burna Boy, to performing at Apple Music Live and headlining at Madison Square Garden later this month.

Check out the tracklist for the upcoming project below.

1. “Money And Love”
2. “Balance”
3. “Bad To Me”
4. “Sugar” Feat. Ayra Starr
5. “Everyday”
6. “Slip And Slide” Feat. SkilliBeng and Shenseea
7. “Deep”
8. “Flower Pads”
9. “Wow” Feat. Skepta and Naira Marley
10. “Pressure”
11. “Plenty Loving”
12. “Special” Feat. Don Toliver
13. “Frames (Who’s Gonna Know)”

More Love, Less Ego is out 11/11 via StarboyEntertainment/Sony Music International/RCA Records. Pre-save it here.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of October 2022
by: Twitter
×