After making serious waves following the release of his fourth studio album, Made In Lagos, Wizkid is back with more music to get you back on the dancefloor.

The upcoming album — More Love, Less Ego — is set to drop on Friday, November 11. The project will feature artists such as Arya Starr, Skepta, Sheneesa, Don Toliver, and more. Wizkid released the tracklist for his latest project on Instagram Monday evening, letting fans know the release is coming soon.

This past September, the singer released his first single off the 13-track album, “Bad To Me.”

The “Essence” singer has been quite busy ahead of his forthcoming album, from headlining festivals at Rolling Loud Toronto and the Lost In Riddim Afrobeats Music Festival with Burna Boy, to performing at Apple Music Live and headlining at Madison Square Garden later this month.

Check out the tracklist for the upcoming project below.

1. “Money And Love”

2. “Balance”

3. “Bad To Me”

4. “Sugar” Feat. Ayra Starr

5. “Everyday”

6. “Slip And Slide” Feat. SkilliBeng and Shenseea

7. “Deep”

8. “Flower Pads”

9. “Wow” Feat. Skepta and Naira Marley

10. “Pressure”

11. “Plenty Loving”

12. “Special” Feat. Don Toliver

13. “Frames (Who’s Gonna Know)”

More Love, Less Ego is out 11/11 via StarboyEntertainment/Sony Music International/RCA Records. Pre-save it here.