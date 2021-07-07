There are many albums released in 2020 that made it easier for music fans to push through the pandemic. One of those is Wizkid’s Made In Lagos. Now the Nigerian star is finally able to tour behind it. On Wednesday, he announced the Made In Lagos tour, the North American leg of which begins on September 10 with a stop in Boston, Massachusetts, and continues through October 16 in Miami, Florida. At that point the singer will begin a three-month break before picking things back up on January 21, 2022, with a stop in Toronto. According to the singer’s website, the tour will conclude on January 26, 2022 in Cancun, Mexico.

At each stop, fans can expect to hear Wizkid favorites like “Essence,” “Ginger,” and more, as well as older highlights like “Come Closer,” with Drake, and “Ojuelegba.”

You can check out the full dates below and click here to purchase tickets.

09/10/2021 — Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

09/11/2021 — Brooklyn, NY @ Bric Celebrate Brooklyn!

09/13/2021 — Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore

09/17/2021 — Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues Cleveland

09/18/2021 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

09/19/2021 — Minneapolis, MN @ Filmore Minneapolis

09/22/2021 — Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

09/25/2021 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

09/26/2021 — Las Vegas, NV @ Chop Las Vegas

09/28/2021 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

10/02/2021 — Sacramento, CA @ TBA

10/09/2021 — Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom

10/10/2021 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

10/12/2021 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

10/16/2021 — Miami, FL @ The Oasis At Magic City Innovation District

01/21/2022 — Toronto, ON @ History

01/22/2022 — Montreal, QC @ Mtelus

01/26/2022 — Cancun, Mexico @ Suntown