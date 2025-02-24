Wu-Tang Clan has been together, in one form or another, since 1992. But this June, the legendary rap group will begin their “final” North American tour.
Today (February 24), Wu-Tang Clan announced Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber, a 27-date tour that’s described as the “start of their final tour” and features “electric performances and a dedication to give fans one more chance to be a part of the group’s lasting legacy.” Run The Jewels will open the shows.
In a statement, RZA said, “Wu-Tang Clan has shown the world many chambers throughout our career; this tour is called The Final Chamber. This is a special moment for me and all my Wu brothers to run around the globe together one more time and spread the Wu swag, music, and culture. Most importantly to touch our fans and those who have supported us throughout the years. On this tour we’re playing songs we’ve never played before to our audience and me and our production team have designed a Wu-Tang show unlike anything you’ve ever seen. And to top it off we’ve got the amazing Run the Jewels on our side.”
Tickets and VIP packages for the Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber tour go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on February 28. You can find more information here. Check out the dates below.
Wu-Tang Clan’s 2025 Tour Dates: The Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber Tour
06/06 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
06/07 — Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center
06/10 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
06/11 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
06/13 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
06/14 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
06/15 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
06/16 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
06/18 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
06/20 — Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena
06/21 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
06/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
06/24 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
06/26 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
06/28 — Seattle, CA @ Climate Pledge Arena
06/30 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
07/01 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
07/04 — Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
07/07 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/08 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
07/09 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
07/11 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/13 — Laval, QC @ Place Bell
07/14 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
07/16 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/17 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
07/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center