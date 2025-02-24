Wu-Tang Clan has been together, in one form or another, since 1992. But this June, the legendary rap group will begin their “final” North American tour.

Today (February 24), Wu-Tang Clan announced Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber, a 27-date tour that’s described as the “start of their final tour” and features “electric performances and a dedication to give fans one more chance to be a part of the group’s lasting legacy.” Run The Jewels will open the shows.

In a statement, RZA said, “Wu-Tang Clan has shown the world many chambers throughout our career; this tour is called The Final Chamber. This is a special moment for me and all my Wu brothers to run around the globe together one more time and spread the Wu swag, music, and culture. Most importantly to touch our fans and those who have supported us throughout the years. On this tour we’re playing songs we’ve never played before to our audience and me and our production team have designed a Wu-Tang show unlike anything you’ve ever seen. And to top it off we’ve got the amazing Run the Jewels on our side.”

Tickets and VIP packages for the Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber tour go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on February 28. You can find more information here. Check out the dates below.