Last year, the Wu-Tang Clan reconnected onstage. But, sadly it seemed like their Wu-Tang Clan: The Saga Continues… The Las Vegas Residency was solely for nostalgic purposes. Today (February 7), fans of the “Protect Ya Neck” musicians are happy to learn their time spent together was not in vain.

Wu-Tang Clan has announced their first album in nearly decade is on the way. In a sit-down with Variety, Mathematics confirmed he Bastard Swordsman: From the Wu-Tang, the Saga Continues Collection will be released on Record Store Day (April 12).

The forthcoming 12-track studio project is produced entirely by Mathematics. So, you should not expect to hear any instrumental contributions from RZA.

While discussing the inspiration behind the upcoming body of work, Mathematics said: “The album has a certain feel to it. It’s an homage to Blaxploitation movies. You have movies like Black Samson, Black Caesar and Super Fly. Those are the type of movies that I was raised on in the 1970s.”

He continued: “The Bastard Swordsman part of [the title] is an ode to the old karate flicks because that’s what I grew up on as well. With me, as well as all of Wu-Tang, that’s something we had in common. We all loved the old karate flicks. Bastard Swordsman is one of my favorites.”

Record Store Day 2025 is schedule for April 12, 2025. Find more information here.