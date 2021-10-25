Back in 1999, Wu-Tang Clan: Shaolin Style dropped on PlayStation and hip-hop heads were hyped to play a tournament kung-fu fighting style game with their favorite members of the Clan. Heck, ODB fought in a drunken fist style, while Ghostface and Raekwon were bare-knuckle boxers, and Method Man wielded a warhammer. While the game had its limitations, it was the first four-player fighting game on PlayStation, so you know it got wild when everybody had a controller.

But that was over 20 years ago (Supreme Clientele would be released the following year, for context) and now according to Windows Central and the GamesBeat Decides Podcast, Wu-Tang Clan is rumored to be working with Xbox and Brass Lion Entertainment on a new game, called Project Shaolin, that’s an action RPG style game. The story is set to be framed around Shaolin lore and while the role of Wu-Tang members within the game is still up in the air, Windows Central indicates that Wu-Tang will be at the helm of the soundtrack. They added more details on the gameplay:

“The campaign is planned to run for a couple of dozen hours, complete with a rich endgame comprised of seasonal content drops and other updates. You will be able to obtain loot, weapons, gear, and so on, in both procedural endgame dungeons and more tailor-made events. Also, it appears that legendary hip hop group Wu-Tang Clan themselves will be heading up the game’s sound track”

What’s cool about Brass Lion Entertainment, is that the Skyrim and Fallout vets dub themselves as “an entertainment studio focused on creating original fictional universes that center on Black, Brown, and other marginalized characters, cultures, and stories.”

Who better to keep pushing forward the legend of the Wu? More updates are sure to come on this one.