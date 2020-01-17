Wu-Tang Clan’s Hulu show, Wu-Tang: An American Saga is returning for a second season, as confirmed by Hulu’s official Twitter account below.

The show, which stars Ashton Sanders as Bobby Diggs (aka RZA), Shameik Moore as Sha (aka Raekwon), Joey Badass as Rebel (or Inspectah Deck), and Dave East as Shotgun (the show’s analog for Method Man), follows the group’s rise through the early 1990’s as they navigate New York’s violent streets. The drama premiered on Hulu in September 2019, and was renewed as one of the streaming platform’s “best performing new binge series,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show’s supporting cast includes Siddiq Saunderson, Marcus Callender, Julian Elijah Martinez, Zolee Griggs, Erika Alexander, TJ Atoms, and Johnell Young. It’s written and produced by Alex Tse and RZA, while Method Man, Brian Grazer, Francie Calfo, and Samie Kim Falvey shared production credits. So far, there’s no word on when the second season will air, but given most streaming productions (that don’t require a lot of special effects and big budget, on-location shooting) typically seem to follow usual television airing schedules, it’d probably be safe to assume that the second batch of 10 episodes will arrive sometime this autumn.

You can catch up on season one of Wu-Tang: An American Saga on Hulu.