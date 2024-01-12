Wyclef Jean, Pusha T, Lola Brooke, And Flau’jae Go From Rags To Riches On ‘Paper Right’

The “rags to riches” tale is a staple of hip-hop, so much so that on Wyclef Jean’s new song “Paper Right,” he’s able to recruit a whole posse cut worth of rappers to help him detail how to stack enough cash to retire a couple of generations. Interestingly, in addition to employing Pusha T, one of rap’s most notable street prophets-turned-business moguls, he also lends the spotlight to a trio of rising stars in Lola Brooke, Flau’jae Johnson, and singer Capella Grety.

The song is part of an outreach program by The Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA) called Retire Inequality. According to the campaign’s website, its mission is to provide savings and investment information to Black Americans, who are likely to not have enough savings to retire. To that end, “Paper Right” references generational wealth multiple times, as well as investing advice, like real estate and side hustling; funnily enough, it might be the first time we’ve ever heard Pusha repudiate the drug game mentality that he’s espoused on basically every other thing he’s recorded (even those odd Arby’s jingles he did a couple of years ago).

All of those artists — save Flau’jae, who’s in the middle of LSU’s basketball season — appeared on The Tonight Show to perform the track last night. Check it out below.