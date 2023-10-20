Lola Brooke and French Montana turn up at the “Pit Stop” in the pint-sized Brooklyn MC’s latest video. The titular spot is called “Lola’s Pit Stop” in the video, and while souped-up race cars burn rubber outside, inside, Lola, French, and friends party with some energetic strippers who show off some impressive pole skills. The track finds Lola Brooke goading a male addressee to spend big money at the strip club to prove he’s got it. Meanwhile, French’s verse contains the memorable missive, “Feelin’ like Jerry Jones, man, I hate you n****s.” Topical!

“Pit Stop” is the first official single from Brooke’s upcoming project Dennis Daughter, which is set for release on November 10. In addition to French Montana, the mixtape will feature Bryson Tiller, Coi Leray, Latto, Nija, and Yung Miami. A press release calls Dennis Daughter “a formal introduction of Lola’s origin story to the world” after her big break with the 2021 single “Don’t Play With It,” which went viral on TikTok in 2022, spawning a remix with Latto and Yung Miami of City Girls.

Since then, the diminutive but rugged New Yorker has collaborated with fellow petite-but-mighty rap icon Lil Kim, played Hot97’s Summer Jam, performed at Coachella alongside Latto, and appeared on XXL‘s 2023 Freshman Class cover. From the looks of things, she’s just getting started.

Dennis Daughter is out on 11/10 via Arista Records. You can get more info here.