XXXTentacion’s ‘Bad Vibes Forever’ Tracklist Features Some Unexpected Guests

The tracklist to XXXTentacion’s upcoming posthumous album, Bad Vibes Forever, has arrived and it features some pretty big, somewhat unexpected names. Whether it’s to claim some of the late rapper’s residual relevance or out of a real respect for what he was able to accomplish in a relatively short run before he was killed in the summer of 2018, some of music’s most well-established stars join with a handful of XXX’s closest to collaborators to close out the final chapter of his musical legacy.

Among the collaborators joining the project, the most eye-catching names are Blink-182, Ky-Mani Marley, Rick Ross, and Vybz Kartel. While Blink-182’s pop-punk run in the mid-2000s was likely an influence on a young XXXTentacion, they have rarely collaborated with rappers of his generation. Maybe Lil Wayne, who actually did work with the young rapper, put them on. Rick Ross is a fellow South Florida resident who has proven to be something of a mentor figure to other rappers from the area like Kodak Black and Denzel Curry, so his presence makes sense. Marley and Kartel’s presences seems to suggest that the song they are on with Stefflon Don will be an Caribbean-influenced track like Lil Pump’s “Arms Around You” tribute.

Other notable features include Noah Cyrus, who previously collaborated with X on “Again,” Craig Xen, a friend of X in life, and Joey Badass, who also worked with X before his death. Cyrus and others previously received backlash from fans over working with the troubled rapper, whose disturbing history of alleged domestic abuse was never resolved as he was shot to death before receiving his day in court. Bad Vibes Forever is the second posthumous release of XXX’s career, following Skins, which was released in December 2018, just months after his death.

See the full tracklist below.

1. “Introduction”

2. “Ex Bitch”

3. “Ugly”

4 “Bad Vibes Forever” (Feat. PnB Rock & Trippie Redd)

5. “School Shooters”(Feat. Lil Wayne)

6. “I Changed Her Life” (Feat. Rick Ross)

7. “Triumph”

8. “Limbo” (Feat. Killstation)

9. “Before I Realize”

10. “Ecstasy” (Feat. Noah Cyrus)

11. “Kill My Vibe” (Feat. Tom G)

12. “Hot Gyal” (Feat. Tory Lanez & Mavado)

13. “The Only Time I Feel Alive” (Feat. Craig Xen)

14. “The Interlude That Never Ends”

15. “Daemons” (Feat. Joey Bada$$ & Kemba)

16. “Attention!”

17. “Eat It Up”

18. “Voss (Sauce Walka)”

19. “Royalty” (Feat. Ky-Mani Marley, Stefflon Don, & Vybz Kartel)

20. “Wanna Grow Old (I Won”t Let Go)” (Feat. Jimmy Levy)

21. “Hearteater”

22. “Northstar Remix” (Feat. Joyner Lucas)

23. “Chase / Glass Shards” (Feat. Ikabod Veins)

24. “Numb The Pain”

25. “It’s All Fading To Black” (Feat. Blink 182)

Some of the artists mentioned above are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.