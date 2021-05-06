XXXTentacion’s Estate Plans To Turn His Unreleased Songs Into NFTs

Late Miami rapper XXXTentacion‘s estate is joining hip-hop’s crypto craze, announcing plans to turn his unreleased tracks into a series of NFTs, according to Rolling Stone. The estate will also release previously unseen tour footage in the format.

XXXTentacion’s estate and his manager Solomon “Sounds” Sobande tapped YellowHeart to create the tokens and artist Stephen Bliss to create unique art to accompany them. YellowHeart previously worked with Kings Of Leon on the band’s own NFTs earlier this year, while Bliss is best known as the artist for the popular video game series Grand Theft Auto, which was XXXTentacion’s favorite game.

Although YellowHeart did not share many details of the drop with Rolling Stone, the company did note that the collection will be launched with the company’s in-house online marketplace on May 10 at 12 pm ET, continuing through May 15 at 12 pm ET. YellowHeart did reveal that there will be five songs in the collection that were “all big on SoundCloud,” but that the estate was never able to monetize, according to Sobande. “Some of these songs aren’t even on his SoundCloud page anymore,” he said. “There are just the remnants of them being reposted. These were the songs that built his career and led up to the explosion he had.” The release will make the late rapper the first to have posthumously released music via NFT.

YellowHeart is also donating its portion of the proceeds to the XXXFoundation started in the late rapper’s honor, as well as to organizations helping women with domestic abuse, something XXXTentacion also did (before he passed, XXXTentacion was facing trial for his own brutal abuse of his former girlfriend).