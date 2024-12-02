Although Young Thug was recently released after accepting a plea deal in his racketeering case, ending a two-year stint in Fulton County jail, the trial continues for some of his co-defendants, including Yak Gotti. Yak Gotti, whose real name is Deamonte Kendrick, was reportedly stabbed at Fulton County jail’s south annex on Sunday, prompting a statement from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office to local news station WSB-TV.

“Deamonte Kendrick, also known as rapper Yak Gotti, and another jail resident were in a physical altercation on Sunday, December 1,” it reads. “Kendrick received treatment for minor injuries from a sharp object at the Fulton County Jail. The incident occurred at the South Annex in Union City where both men were being housed. Kendrick will be in court today. This is an active investigation to determine the aggressor in this incident and if charges will be pending.”

Gotti is one of two remaining defendants in the YSL trial, alongside Shannon Stillwell. Prosecutors and defense attorneys delivered their closing arguments last week in what has become Georgia’s longest criminal trial in history — which was curtailed by Thug’s plea deal, in which he pled guilty to possession of drugs and firearms, and no contest to racketeering. Jurors entered deliberations on Tuesday, but were given a long weekend for the holiday.