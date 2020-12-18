Young Thug has been promising fans a new project for many months this year and a few months ago he promised his Slime Language 2 compilation would arrive in August in a tweet, but deleted it soon after. The next date to arrive was November 27, but that too came and went with no album.

As of this post, fans have no idea when the compilation album will arrive, but the wait for it has been momentarily numbed with the release of “Take It To Trial” with Yak Gotti and Gunna. The collab is a hard-hitting effort that presents the three artists beyond-prepared to take things to the furthest extents if need be. The song comes with a new video that paints the three artists as delinquents of the law as we see them deal with encounters with the police and handle paraphernalia in the comfort of their homes.

“Take It To Trial” arrives after Thug was recently celebrated for extending a hand to a pair of hip-hop artists. The first instance came when he revealed he gave paid Lil Baby to take rapping seriously while the second came earlier this week when he gifted Rowdy Rebel with a pair of diamond chains after he was released from prison after a six-year sentence. The song is also Gunna’s second collaboration of the night, joining Wiz Khalifa and Tyla Yaweh’s “All The Smoke.”

