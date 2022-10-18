UPROXX Sessions is back with another new performance from Birmingham’s YBN Nahmir. At just 22 years old, the YBN collective rapper has already collaborated with industry titans like Gucci Mane and was a member of XXL’s “2018 Freshman Class.” The southern rapper’s 2017 viral hit, “Rubbin off the Paint” quickly gained millions of streams on SoundCloud, and the track’s music video has since amassed over two hundred million views on Youtube. Since he’s dropped several mixtapes, an EP, and his debut album Visionland back in 2021.

Today he graces the bathroom set with “Spend It,” from his 2022 EP, Faster Car Music. The track and Nahmir’s performance are high-energy efforts. His Sessions set showcases his irregular cadence and flow, similar to E-40 and other Bay Area rappers, his self-proclaimed influences. Lyrically, the rapper flexes his new-found wealth and status symbols — the Mercedes-Benz CLS, GLE SUV, and of course, racks on racks on racks.

Watch YBN Nahmir perform “Spend It” for UPROXX Sessions above.

