YBN Nahmir may be the last YBN member left standing, but he’s waving the flag high and proudly as he promotes the new version of his 2019 single “Opp Stoppa” featuring 21 Savage. In the new video, Nahmir throws a front lawn party in the hood, complete with card tables, a box television set, and what appears to be a functioning oven, from which one of Nahmir’s guests produces a baked bird for the group to enjoy. Meanwhile, 21 makes his first appearance of 2021, and YK Osiris makes a cameo at the end of the video to show some love.

Nahmir was forced to realign after fellow YBN member Cordae dropped the crew’s acronym from his name in the wake of his solo success, prompting Nahmir to speak out. Although all three of the group’s most prominent members insist that they’re all still “brothers,” Cordae’s focus on his solo career seemed to put his priorities at odds with Nahmir’s, who wanted to pursue group hits as he kept the YBN family close to their gamer roots. Fortunately for Nahmir, he also had a pretty respectable solo following thanks to his breakout hit “Bounce Out With That,” which also helped land the crew their record deal with Atlantic. Repurposing his old single with a new verse from 21 Savage, he’s well on his way to capitalizing on his newfound solo status. He, Cordae, and YBN Almighty Jay have seemingly all landed on their feet, while other behind-the-scenes members have apparently moved on to other pursuits.

Watch the “Opp Stoppa” video above.