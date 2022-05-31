The greats of the West Coast are linking up this summer. Ahead of their long-anticipated Mount Westmore collaborative album, Snoop Dogg has taken to Instagram to reveal a release date for the project, with features him, E-40, Ice Cube, and Too Short.

Mount Westmore’s album is set to drop June 7. In the trailer, fans can hear a new song, which samples Gil Scott-Heron and Brian Jackson’s “Angel Dust.”

The group first formed around this time last year. In an interview with HotNewHipHop, Snoop said the album would be “magic.”

“You bring the legends of the West Coast together, something great will always happen,” Snoop said. “Cube, 40, Short, and I have been running the game for years. This is the perfect time because each of us brings authentic and new ideas to the table. All four together? That’s magic.”

Also maintaining the group’s legendary status is Too Short, who spoke on the writing and recording process of the album last year in an interview with HipHopDX.

“I’m going to tell you one thing, one beautiful thing about the process is that early on we all acknowledge that in the studio, we are supreme alphas,” Short said. “We’ve always been that way, but on this project, we gave each other the authority to criticize, critique, veto, make suggestions, and just everything is like hands-down, I trust what you saying.