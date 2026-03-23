New York Times readers were in for a surprise today (March 23) when they came across a full-spread ad for Yeat’s upcoming album ADL (A Dangerous Lyfe / A Dangerous Love). It shows off the list of collaborators who appear on the project and it’s quite the mix.

Listed are Elton John, Don Toliver, NBA YoungBoy, Kid Cudi, Grimes, Julia Wolf, Dylan Brady (of 100 Gecs), Joji, Bynx, 070 Shake, Swizz Beatz, Rampa, Synthetic, Lucid, and Sapjer, with even more promised. Among those others is Kylie Jenner, as she features on the recent single “Let King Tonka Talk,” credited as “King Kylie.”

When asked to describe ADL in a recent interview, Yeat responded:

“It’s new. I’m always pushing boundaries and always setting the wave on how I want sh*t to sound. I’m never scared to go out of any comfort zone and try different sounds. You can’t even describe it sound-wise. It’s just good music.”

He also said of the meaning behind the name, “That was after I made Lyfestyle, and that’s just what was on my mind. In my head, I’m just like, what am I on now? My life’s dangerous right now. OK, I’ll make this album about it.” Elsewhere, he said, “This next album is really something. The sound is changing. It’s going to be a crazy, crazy album.”

ADL (A Dangerous Lyfe / A Dangerous Love) is out 3/27 via Lyfestyle Corporation/Field Trip Recordings/Capitol Records. Find more information here.