Yeat has been one of the most exciting new rap stars of the decade so far, and he’s set to continue his ascent soon with the release of a new album, ADL (short for A Dangerous Lyfe). The project doesn’t have an announced release date quite yet, but we do have some new music: Today (February), he teams with Liverpool rapper EsDeeKid for “Made It On Our Own.”

The video, directed by Director X, is a big one, as it sees the two rappers taking over Drake’s Toronto home. Caleb Williams and Cole Bennett make cameos in the visual, and so does Drake, albeit indirectly at the very end.

When asked to describe ADL in a recent interview, Yeat said:

“It’s new. I’m always pushing boundaries and always setting the wave on how I want sh*t to sound. I’m never scared to go out of any comfort zone and try different sounds. You can’t even describe it sound-wise. It’s just good music.”

He also said of the meaning behind the album title, “That was after I made Lyfestyle, and that’s just what was on my mind. In my head, I’m just like, what am I on now? My life’s dangerous right now. OK, I’ll make this album about it.” Elsewhere, he said, “This next album is really something. The sound is changing. It’s going to be a crazy, crazy album.”

Watch the “Made It On Our Own” video above.