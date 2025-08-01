Yeat Runs An Off-Kilter Carnival In His Psychedelic ‘Put It ONG’ Video

The turnaround for Yeat’s new EP Dangerous Summer turned out to be pretty quick. After dropping the video for “Im Yeat” earlier this month, the unrestrained Portland rapper followed up in relatively short order with the project’s release date announcement, just two days before it dropped. It’s out now, along with the Lyrical Lemonade-produced video for “Put It ONG.”

Directed by Cole Bennett, and in true Lyrical Lemonade fashion, the video takes a colorful aesthetic and runs it through a psychedelic filter, making it a nearly overwhelming visual feast. The video opens with a troupe of clown-faced ballerinas dancing outdoors, pulling back to reveal an entire carnival, which Yeat takes full advantage of. He rides roller coasters with the ballerinas, and shoots a pop gun for prizes, even subjecting one to the dunk tank.

Yeat’s collaboration with Lyrical Lemonade should come as no surprise, as he was chosen as a headliner of the production company’s growing festival, Summer Smash, this year alongside Young Thug. His co-headliner Don Toliver appears on Dangerous Summer as a feature, as do BNYX, SahBabii, and intriguingly, FKA Twigs.

Watch Yeat’s “Put It ONG” video above.

Dangerous Summer is out now via Lyfestyle Corporation/Field Trip Recordings/Capitol Records. Get it here.