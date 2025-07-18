Yeat Enjoys The Finer Things In Life In His Frenetic ‘Im Yeat’ Video

Experimental rapper Yeat reintroduces himself with his latest single, “Im Yeat.” In a frenetic video, he details his travels by bus, private plane, and Lamborghini, and captures behind-the-scenes moments from the studio, his live performances at festivals like Summer Smash, and hotel room stays, where he still puts in work to pay off the massive buzz behind his name.

Admittedly, I don’t really “get” said buzz, but Yeat’s got a pretty rabid following of almost exclusively teens and twenty-somethings who have driven the viral favorite to Coachella-level notoriety. For what it’s worth, his last album, 2024’s Lifestyledebuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in October, despite mixed reviews from critics, so maybe there’s some secret sauce you can only understand if you grew up with a screen three inches from your face. Coming only eight months after its predecessor, 2093, the album at least proved he’s got the drive to keep up with modern demands for increased output, so a follow-up could be right around the corner.

Yeat’s also earned co-signs from the likes of Drake, Future, Lil Wayne, and Young Thug, so he’s obviously doing something right. You can check out the video for “Im Yeat” above and stay tuned for more from burgeoning star.