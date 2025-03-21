In November 2020, Dallas rapper Mo3 was shot and killed while driving on the freeway in his hometown. A month later, Dallas police arrested a suspect in the shooting, a 21-year-old named Kewon Dontrell White. And on Tuesday, police found and indicted another suspect, who they say paid White to kill Mo3: fellow Dallas rapper Yella Beezy.

According to USA Today (via Complex), Yella Beezy (whose real name is Markies Conway) was arrested on Thursday afternoon (March 20) on charges including capital murder with remuneration, which is basically legalese for “hiring a successful hitman.” The maximum penalty if he’s convicted could be the death penalty, which is still legal in the state of Texas.

According to reports at the time, White had ambushed Mo3 in broad daylight, opening fire on him on I-35. When the rapper attempted to flee on foot, White caught up with him and shot him in the back.

White has been serving a nine-year sentence on firearms charges stemming from the killing, while Yella Beezy has had a plethora of legal issues going back to 2021, when he was arrested for possession of a firearm. Later that year, he was arrested on sexual assault charges, which were later dropped.