Dallas Police Arrest Mo3’s Alleged Killer

Dallas police have arrested a man they suspect killed local rapper Mo3, according to TMZ. Homicide detectives received a tip from a witness, leading to a 21-year-old man named Kewon Dontrell White who police believe is the man seen fleeing the scene of the murder in surveillance video. They say White appeared to be tailing Mo3, with evidence placing him near the rapper on the day of the shooting — and the day before. White was transferred to federal custody — apparently, there was a previous case on him — and he’s been charged with possession of a firearm in addition to murder.

Mo3 was a burgeoning star on the Dallas rap scene and seemingly one hit away from becoming a national star at the time of his death. He was reportedly shot multiple times while fleeing on foot after a car chase on the freeway. A bystander was also hit and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Video of the shooting quickly circulated on social media depicting another bystander attempting CPR on the wounded Mo3, who was hit in the back of his head. Incidentally, the rapper had survived another shooting last year. Since then, his career had been on the upswing, with the collaborative mixtape Badazz MO3 alongside Boosie.