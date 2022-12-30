As Young Thug and the Young Stoner Life crew’s RICO trial is underway, fans and viewers are eager to know when some of the collective’s members are coming home. In a recent update, it has been reported that rapper YFN Lucci, one of Thug’s known adversaries, is not expected to testify in the RICO trial.

Lucci’s lawyer, Drew Findling, told TMZ, that Lucci, whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett, has not been interviewed or subpoenaed by anyone associated with RICO Case.

“Any party can announce for example that Abraham Lincoln is on their witness list, but those words alone are meaningless,” Findling said. “So, to be 100 percent clear, Rayshawn Bennett will not be a witness in the YSL case.”

Lucci is currently in custody in Fulton County Jail, where he is awaiting his own trial in which he and 11 others were charged with gang-related racketeering.

“His focus, as it should be, is on his pending Fulton County case,” said Findling.

Thug’s trial for his RICO case is currently set to take place on Monday, January 9, 2023, and could potentially go on over the course of more than six months.

