Young Thug will spend the next six months behind bars at Cobb County Jail. That’s because a judge recently denied his bond after he expressed his “concern” towards Young thugs possibly being a danger to the community or obstructing justice in the YSL RICO case. “I realize that Mr. Williams is presumed innocent,” Judge Ural Glanville said during the hearing at Fulton County Superior Court. “However, in this particular circumstance there have been significant [claims] about Mr. Williams being a danger to the community.” It was also during this hearing that song lyrics were represented for an alleged shooting that involved YFN Lucci’s mother.

Young Thug and YFN Lucci have not seen eye-to-eye for years now, and according to prosecutors, Young Thug bragged about shooting Lucci’s mother in one of his recent songs. “[Thug] got into a beef, if you will, with another rapper by the name of Rayshawn Bennett, also known as YFN Lucci,” the prosecution says. “At some point, Lucci’s mother was shot at and the song comes out, ‘Bad Boy,’ that says, uh, let’s see…‘You better watch the way you breathe around me ‘fore that breath be your last boy, Smith & Wesson .45 put a hole in his heart, better not play with me, killers stay with me, I shot at his mommy now he no longer mention me.”

The record that the prosecution is referring to is Juice WRLD and Young Thug’s 2021 record “Bad Boy.” The protection presentation of song lyrics has been criticized since the start of the YSL RICO case. It has many asking for a law similar to New York’s Rap On Trial law which states that there should be “clear and convincing evidence” that an artist’s song, video, or other “creative expression” is “literal, rather than figurative or fictional” in order for it to be presented in court.

You can watch the lyrics to “Bad Boy” be presented in court in the video above.

