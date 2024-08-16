After police were called to the rappers’ home over a loud argument, fans were convinced Saweetie cheated when YG shared a cryptic post on Instagram. Early this week, TMZ reported that YG and Saweetie’s neighbors called the police on them over worries of a domestic dispute, which was supposedly caused by “cell phone drama.” A day later, YG posted an Instagram Story slide consisting of two emoji: A lion and a cheetah.

Fans ran with the theory that the emoji represented homonyms for “lyin’ cheater” (get it?), assuming that this meant Saweetie had been caught stepping out on her man. However, YG told fans to “stop the kap” on Twitter, explaining, “I was at the zoo with my kids.” Backing up his claim were more slides capturing his kids enjoying a day at the Los Angeles Zoo (a delightful day out, although I wouldn’t recommend it in 90-degree weather). YG later deleted his tweet, but it was screencapped by multiple fan accounts.

Saweetie and YG have been dating for a little over a year, although early this year, some fans speculated that the couple had split up after a report from TheShadeRoom. They seemingly refuted those rumors at Rolling Loud, where Saweetie joined YG and Tyga onstage for some PDA.