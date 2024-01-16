Did YG & Saweetie Break Up?

2024 is shaping up to be a devastating year for hip-hop power couples. Cardi B and Offset, who had been staples of red-carpet events and the picture of a wholesome rap family, called it quits ahead of the new year (although that didn’t stop them from backsliding on New Year’s Eve). Now, a lower-profile but still popular couple, YG and Saweetie, has also apparently broken up, according to a report from The Shade Room.

According to the Instagram gossip account, a source close to the couple confirmed they made a mutual decision to split up, as both are busy with their careers and focused on making the most of them.

The two California rappers were rumored to be dating after Coachella last year, seemingly confirming the speculation during a cozy getaway in Cabo, Mexico a month later. In July, they announced a joint tour along with Tyga, which concluded in November with a hometown show at the Forum in Inglewood. The three rappers also collaborated on Saweetie’s July single “Birthday.”

Since then, YG and Tyga collaborated on their joint project, Hit Me When U Leave The Klub, while Saweetie most recently popped up on fellow Cali native Anderson .Paak’s Apple Music radio show .Paak House Radio to play a game of “Name That Tune.”