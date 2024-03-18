Are Saweetie And YG Back Together?

Earlier this year, The Shade Room reported that Saweetie and YG had ended their relationship after dating since at least May of last year.

And this is why you don’t listen to The Shade Room, or any of those Instagram gossip accounts, really. I have harped on the subject of reliable sources for months and months and stuff like this is why.

During YG and Tyga’s set at Rolling Loud California this past weekend, YG brought Saweetie onstage, where they got cozy and exchanged declarations of love.

YG & Saweetie at Rolling Loud Cali. pic.twitter.com/fvs7KghjKB — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) March 16, 2024

The two West Coast rappers were rumored to be dating after collaborating together on multiple songs. Then, in May 2023, they were spotted taking a romantic vacation in Cabo. Since then, they’ve been seemingly inseparable, teaming up with Tyga for the Str8 To The Club tour last autumn and collaborating again on Saweetie’s summer single “Birthday” (again with Tyga).

Saweetie has been more actively promoting her solo music this year, releasing the single “Richtivities” and collaborating with fellow Bay Area native P-Lo for the 49ers playoff anthem “Do It For The Bay.” It certainly sounds like she’s rebooting her album rollout, which could mean that her long-awaited debut project is on the way.

Saweetie is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.