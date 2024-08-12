California rap royalty Saweetie and YG could be experiencing trouble in paradise. According to TMZ, the couple’s neighbors called the police on them over worries of a domestic dispute on Saturday (August 10). The officers who arrived determined that their argument never got physical, despite being loud enough to worry the neighbors, and an incident report was filed after the couple had calmed down. According to that report, the fight had started over “phone drama.”

The couple was rumored to have broken up in January, when the Instagram gossip account TheShadeRoom reported that a source with knowledge of the situation had confirmed they agreed to part ways. However, they appeared to put that speculation to rest in March, when Saweetie popped out during YG and Tyga’s set at Rolling Loud California, exchanging some flirty words and gestures that suggested that they were either back together, or never broken up to begin with. Saweetie’s name also appears on the tracklist for YG’s upcoming album, Just Re’d Up 3, so they certainly appear to be on good enough terms to work together.

The two West Coast rappers had been dating for about a year; they were first linked in March 2023, when they were photographed on vacation getting fairly cozy. Since then, they’ve collaborated on multiple songs and even went on tour together with Tyga last fall.