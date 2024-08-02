In May, one of the best and biggest rap stars from Compton announced his new album. No, not that one. YG, who has been equally beloved in his hometown for just as long, gave a preview of the cover art for his album Just Re’d Up 3 (for reference, the original Just Re’d Up came out on May 2, 2011), following up with the announcement of his Just Re’d Up Tour and a string of upbeat singles, including “Knocka,” “Weird,” and “Shake.”

Today, YG shared the tracklist for the album, which appears to be a double album. It’s also a feature-packed affair, tapping a bunch of fellow West Coast rap favorites including Kalan.Frfr, Larry June, Mozzy, and YG’s girlfriend(?), Saweetie. Ty Dolla Sign also shows up a couple of times, while non-Golden State guests include Detroiters Babyface Ray and Tee Grizzley, Chicagoan G Herbo, and Atlanta’s own Lil Yachty. You can see the full tracklist below, courtesy of Apple Music.

Disc 1:

1. “Go Brazy” w/ Mustard & Baby Stone Gorillas

2. “Jesus Christ”

3. “Right Now”

4. “She Pretty” w/ Saweetie

5. “Only Fans” w/ Jaye Anderson

6. “Put It In My Hands” w/ Larry June

7. “Street Love” w/ Diamond Platnumz

8. “Her Way <3" w/ Kalan.Frfr

9. "It's Givin" w/ Ty Dolla Sign

10. "Interlude"

Disc 2

1. "Malibu" w/ Tee Grizzley & G Herbo

2. "Violence"

3. "Rescue Me" w/ Ty Dolla Sign

4. "Kolors" w/ Mozzy & Ackrite

5. "Love Make"

6. "Stupid" w/ Lil Yachty & Babyface Ray

7. "My Favorite" w/ Kalan.Frfr

8. "Knocka"

9. "Pimp My Ride"

10. "I'm In Love"

Just Re’d Up 3 is due in July via 4 Hunnid/EMPIRE. You can find more info here.