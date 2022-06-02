Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, Mozzy, and Lil Poppa have a heater on their hands. The crew just dropped their new collab, “Big League,” which is thought to come from a Collective Music Group collaborative album. The Murda Beatz-produced track features the rappers in “big league” mode, moments before the NBA finals gets underway.

Gotti announced via Twitter that “Big League” is the “official song of the NBA finals,” and upon first listen, no one should be surprised, as the song is filled with basketball references.

“Court-side seats, this the big bag/Hit a Ja Morant shot, get ‘em big mad/Real hustle knew one day it was gon’ pay off, pay off/Yeah, now I’m ballin’ in the play-offs, play-offs/Mansion in Miami, ball at the Celtics ‘Gotti, you the entree,’ yeah, I nailed it,” raps Gotti.

Moneybagg swoops in, rapping, “Been won a championship in the trap/This Rollie a trophy, I hold it up/They let us get up in the points, it’s a wrap/Gon’ shine every time, it’s an open look.”

In a recent interview with Billboard, Gotti took pride in assembling a line-up of all-stars in his Collective Music Group label, promising that he would never allow himself or his artists to sell out. “As a label, one thing we don’t do and will never do is be in a bidding war,” he said. “You want to be with us? Then we’ll work out business terms that make sense for both of us.”

Check out “Big League” above.