Earlier this month, Yo Gotti returned from a two-year absence to drop his eleventh album, CM10: Free Game. It’s a double-disc effort, with the first side titled “Free” and the second “Game,” and it presents features from 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Moneybagg Yo, Shenseea, Blac Youngsta, and Kodak Black. Now he has a new video from the album, calling on rising rapper 10Percent to join him in for their collaboration “Dolla Fo’ Dolla.”

The video sees Yo Gotti and 10Percent as authoritative figures as they roll through the city with a fleet of luxury cars while flexing the confidence. Prior to the release of CM10: Free Game, Yo Gotti held an open verse challenge for “Dolla Fo’ Dolla,” which allowed rising rappers to add a verse to the song on social media with the chance of being chosen as a feature for the song on the finished album. Yo Gotti selected rapper 10Percent to appear on the song, but afterward, he allowed everyone else who submitted verses on the song to upload it to streaming services and make a profit from it.

Yo Gotti’s new video also comes after he signed West Coast rapper Mozzy to his label CMG.

You can watch the video for “Dolla Fo’ Dolla” above.

CM10: Free Game is out noa via CMG/Inevitable II Records. You can stream it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.