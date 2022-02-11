After building up their names in the hip-hop world, Mozzy and Roddy Ricch are supplying us with their first collaboration together. It comes after Mozzy connected with YG for their Kommunity Service album, which he followed with his solo effort Untreated Trauma some months later. Roddy Ricch also dropped an album in 2021, with his sophomore release Live Life Fast arriving in December. Now, Mozzy and Roddy bring their talents together for “Real Ones.”

The track is a somber release that finds both rappers paying tribute to the real ones that they’ve lost in their lives. Whether it be that they’re incarcerated or deceased, Mozzy and Roddy’s new single is certainly an honorable release to remember their friends. The track arrives after Yo Gotti announced that Mozzy would be joining the Collective Music Group (CMG) roster alongside Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Blac Youngsta, and others. It also arrives after Mozzy teamed with Kalan.FrFr in a video for their “Whole 100” collaboration.

As for Roddy, he recently delivered collaborations with 2 Chainz and Gunna. He was also set to perform on Saturday Night Live, but he postponed his set due to a COVID-19 exposure that occurred on his team.

You can listen to “Real Ones” in the video above.

Roddy Ricch is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.