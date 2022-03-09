Ever since Young Dolph was shot to death at Makeda’s bakery in his native Memphis, the site has become the location of a memorial dedicated to his memory. The wall — which Dolph’s protege Key Glock featured in his “Proud” video — of the former bakery has been plastered with messages, flower bouquets, and teddy bears as well-wishers have come to pay respects to the hometown hero. However, that may soon change, according to a report from ABC Memphis, after the owner of Makeda’s decided not to re-open out of safety concerns.

Now, the owner of the building that once housed the bakery is ready to begin leasing the space again and wants the memorial taken down so they can do so. A community activist quoted in the story, Frank Gotti, expressed his understanding, but the report notes that others are not pleased. “I understand you have to lease it out and run a business,” Gotti said. “It’s his building and nobody can argue with him on that. I appreciate him for keeping it up this long.”

The concerns of both the building owner and Makeda’s might be well-founded; earlier this month, Jeremiah Taylor, who helped maintain the memorial, was reportedly shot and killed, while another was also shot to death near the memorial late last year. It’s easy to see why business owners wouldn’t want those associations attached to a property they wanted to lease.