For over a year now, the family and fans of the late rapper Young Dolph have grieved his tragic death. To build upon his musical legacy, the recording artist’s estate has continued to produce projects under his Paper Route Empire label, the latest being Key Glock’s Glockoma 2. But that hasn’t stopped his supporters from spinning the label’s tribute project to him, Paper Route Empire Presents: Long Live Dolph, or his posthumous album, Paper Route Frank.

The most popular track off the album, “Love For The Streets,” produced by Dun Deal, has become yet another sobering reminder of his absence. To honor his memory, his estate blended archival footage of Dolph in his zone (in the recording studio, on stage, and riding around in one of his tricked-out foreign cars Memphis) while beaming with hometown pride. Throughout the video, several notable rappers make an appearance, including fellow Memphis native Juicy J.

The video blends together past clips with current clips of the community returning the love as murals, street sign dedications, and more flash across the screen.

Fans of the late rapper flooded the comment section with tribute posts. One user wrote, “Rest Easy, Dolph. Ima always support cause I know your kids own them masters to all yo music, so we gotta run it up for them, and you we watching every video back to back to back every time yo songs come on, we thumbs it up and never skip. Rest easy big bro.”

Another user wrote, “Legendary sh*t y’all don’t know how much this means to his fans,” and thanked the team for pulling together the footage for the video.

Watch the full video above.