Young Dolph 2020
Getty Image
Music

Memphis Has Officially Renamed A Street In Honor Of The Late Rapper Young Dolph

FacebookTwitterPop Music Critic

The hip-hop world faced tragedy once again this fall when Memphis rapper and beloved local figure Young Dolph was shot in his hometown. Dolph was a local hero for a reason — on the day he was murdered, he was slated to host a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway. That’s the kind of heart he had for his city. Though Dolph’s murderers were caught on camera, and the car used in the shooting was linked to yet another murder, so far no arrests have been made.

But that hasn’t stopped Memphis from making sure they honor the legacy of the Paper Route Empire label head and artist. After announcing that a street would be named after Dolph, today the sign went up. Dubbed “Adolpho “Young Dolph” Thornton Jr. Avenue” in his native Castelia Heights neighborhood, the street sign unveiling ceremony precedes a larger “Celebration of Life” that will take place at the FedEx Coliseum in Memphis tomorrow, December 16, from 11 AM to 2 PM.

Memphis’ city council voted unanimously to name a street after the rapper, and Councilman JB Smiley, Jr., who was the sponsor of the honorary street name resolution said the following: “It’s about celebrating our own. Young Dolph was truly one of us.” Check out some photos of the new street name below.

Young Dolph Street
Audible Treats
Young Dolph Street
Audible Treats
Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
Alt-J Is Ready For A Christmas Party With Their Holiday Playlist
by: Twitter
×