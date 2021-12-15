The hip-hop world faced tragedy once again this fall when Memphis rapper and beloved local figure Young Dolph was shot in his hometown. Dolph was a local hero for a reason — on the day he was murdered, he was slated to host a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway. That’s the kind of heart he had for his city. Though Dolph’s murderers were caught on camera, and the car used in the shooting was linked to yet another murder, so far no arrests have been made.

But that hasn’t stopped Memphis from making sure they honor the legacy of the Paper Route Empire label head and artist. After announcing that a street would be named after Dolph, today the sign went up. Dubbed “Adolpho “Young Dolph” Thornton Jr. Avenue” in his native Castelia Heights neighborhood, the street sign unveiling ceremony precedes a larger “Celebration of Life” that will take place at the FedEx Coliseum in Memphis tomorrow, December 16, from 11 AM to 2 PM.

Memphis’ city council voted unanimously to name a street after the rapper, and Councilman JB Smiley, Jr., who was the sponsor of the honorary street name resolution said the following: “It’s about celebrating our own. Young Dolph was truly one of us.” Check out some photos of the new street name below.