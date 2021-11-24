Investigators are still working to find the two suspects responsible for Young Dolph’s murder last week. Authorities have already shared photos from surveillance camera footage that capture the shooters moments before they fired into Makeda’s Cookies, a bakery in Memphis that Dolph frequently visited. Now, Tennessee police officials have connected the vehicle used in Dolph’s murder to another shooting that occurred earlier this month. The white Mercedes Benz that the suspects used in Dolph’s shooting was also used during a November 12 shooting in Covington, Tennessee, which is about 40 miles north of Memphis according to NBC News.

Captain Jack Howell of the Covington Police Department says the Mercedes followed another vehicle after a high school game earlier this month. When it came to a stop at an intersection, two individuals exited the Mercedes and fired about 40 rounds from high-powered rifles into the other car, which was occupied by two women. One of the car’s occupants died from their injuries while the other remains hospitalized. Howell said Covington police are working with Memphis officials in order to find the suspects, who they believe are from the Memphis area. The connection between the two crimes was made when the Mercedes was discovered in a Memphis neighborhood on Saturday.

The news comes after Dolph’s longtime partner Mia Jaye and Key Glock, who was Dolph’s cousin by marriage and is also signed to the later rapper’s label Paper Route Empire, both shared touching tributes to Dolph on Instagram.