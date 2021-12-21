While some of Young Dolph‘s fellow Memphis rappers have overlooked the Paper Route Empire founder’s recent death to continue performing diss tracks they recorded against him in spite of fan backlash, other rappers have gone the other direction, making tracks to praise him and remember his legacy. Gucci Mane is one of those rappers, saluting his fallen friend and imploring fans to stop the violence on “Long Live Dolph,” from his newly released compilation album, So Icy Christmas.

The video cuts together clips of Gucci performing the Zaytoven-produced song in a black suit with photos and archival footage of Dolph running the streets, rapping for fans, and raising his kids, along with scenes from Dolph’s recent public memorial service in Memphis. “Don’t take your life for granted, could be gone in seconds,” Gucci rhymes. “R.I.P. to Dolph, long, long live the legend.”

Young Dolph was shot and killed in November while buying cookies by two masked assailants who opened fire with automatic weapons through the window of the bakery Dolph frequented. His death prompted the city to rename a street in his honor. However, his rival rappers, such as Blac Youngsta have continued to throw lyrical slights at him through performances of old diss tracks and sly references in their own music videos.

Watch Gucci Mane’s “Long Live Dolph” video above.