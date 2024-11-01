All those folks who spent the past couple of years calling Gunna a snitch and saying he sold out Young Thug will need to clean some egg off their faces. As part of his plea deal to secure his release, Thugger specifically asked Judge Paige Reece Whitaker to make an exception to his probation stipulation barring contact with his racketeering co-defendants: Gunna. While noting that Gunna is signed to Thug’s label, YSL Records, Thug’s attorney, Brian Steel, also reminded the court that the two frequently perform together. Thug also requested an exception for his brother Quantavious Grier, also known as Unfoonk, who is serving a nine-year sentence after accepting a plea deal of his own.

https://twitter.com/ThuggerDaily/status/1852109995308929423

It was the plea deal accepted by Gunna that prompted suspicions that the younger rapper had “turned rat” on his mentor, with former collaborators like Lil Baby and Lil Durk deeming Gunna a snitch. Gunna addressed such accusations on his 2023 album A Gift & A Curse, while Young Thug’s father stood up for his son’s protégé, asserting that nothing he could say would harm Thug’s defense anyway. Thug’s request suggests that the two rappers are still on good terms — meaning that a follow-up to “Surf,” “Ski,” and “Pushin P” could be on the way soon.