In the words of Drake, Young Thug is now a member of the tweet-and-delete crew. Today (November 9), the “Yeah Yeah” rapper took to his official page with a shocking announcement.

Following Young Thug’s recent release from custody, fans held out hope for a collaboration between him and Gunna. However, Young Thug seemingly shut down that wish on X (formerly Twitter), writing (viewable here): “Gunna stop acting like we friends on the internet, I don’t know u my guy.”

This upload blindsided supporters following reports that Young Thug requested a probation exemption to allow him to remain in contact with Gunna after his release.

Users online believe Young Thug’s remarks were in response to Gunna reposting a promotional post teasing new music from Thug in his Instagram stories (viewable here).

Shortly after Thug’s removed statement Akademiks took to his X page to double down on past speculations that there was tension among the two.

“[I] still predict Young Thug to say he was hacked in a few,” he wrote. “But, how many times he gonna tell y’all he don’t f*ck wit Gunna before y’all believe it.”

In the past Thug’s father, Big Jeff, spoke out in support of Gunna, attended Gunna’s The Bittersweet Tour, and slammed “snitch” claims pointed at Gunna.

Now, Young Thug fans are side eyeing Big Jeff and all others who have recently come out to support Gunna.