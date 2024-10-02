The racketeering trial against Young Thug has slogged into its 140th day, and while not much of note has happened for the past 9 months since the last update , in the past month or so, there have been enough updates to fill a new primer. So, here’s everything that’s happened so far in the trial.

What Is Young Thug Charged With In The YSL RICO Trial?

Young Thug is accused of violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. The state argues that Young Stoner Life, Thug’s label, is actually a cover for Young Slime Life, a violent street gang responsible for assault, dealing drugs, and murder in the Atlanta area. Thug was also charged with possession of illegal firearms and possession of drugs with intent to distribute after a raid on his home.

What Are The Updates In Young Thug’s YSL RICO Trial?

In June, Young Thug’s defense attorney, Brian Steel, was charged with criminal contempt of court and taken into custody after refusing to tell Judge Ural Glanville how he found out about a meeting between the judge and the prosecution that took place without the defense present.

The resulting kerfuffle led to a number of attorneys in Georgia banding together to petition for a mistrial while helping Steel prepare his appeal. The uproar prompted a recusal hearing on July 1, resulting in Glanville being removed from the trial. His immediate replacement, Shukura Ingram, also recused herself, citing a situation in which her court deputy was discovered to have had an inappropriate relationship with one of the defendants in the case. She was replaced by Judge Paige Reese Whitaker.

This turned out to be a setback for the prosecution, as on September 30, Whitaker criticized Chief Assistant District Attorney Adriane Love for her handling of the case so far. Whitaker chastised the prosecutor for “hiding the ball” and “throwing this case together as you try it.” While Whitaker did not grant a mistrial — the latest round of motions for mistrial in the longest trial in Georgia history — it’s clear that even the court itself is beginning to lose patience with the case.

That’s where things stand as of this writing. The trial is still expected to continue into 2025, with more than 100 witnesses yet to testify.