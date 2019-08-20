Young Thug Hits The Beach With Gunna In His Seaside ‘Surf’ Video

08.20.19

No one actually surfs in the video for Young Thug’s “Surf” video featuring Gunna but Thugger, Gunna, and their scantily-clad co-stars do ride ATVs on the beach, among other frolicsome seaside activities. The ladies twerk, Young Thug and Gunna rap, and water slides are utilized — mostly by the women — in a clip that lives up to the title of the album from which it hails. Young Thug released So Much Fun this past Friday, on his 28th birthday.

Even though his latest project is only four days old, Thug has already begun teasing his next one, a group effort involving his YSL artist Gunna, as well as fellow Atlanta rappers Future and Lil Baby. It’s billed as a sequel to Future and Young Thug’s 2017 joint project Super Slimey, adding the younger Gunna and Lil Baby for double the fun.

Meanwhile, Thug’s prior So Much Fun single, “The London” featuring J. Cole and Travis Scott, is still circulating after its surprising features sent fans into a frenzy when it dropped at the top of the month.

Young Thug is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

So Much Fun is out now via 300 Entertainment / Atlantic Recording Corporation. Get it here.

