In May 2022, Young Thug and Gunna were among 28 YSL members arrested and “charged in a 56-count indictment,” including “charges of conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, murder, armed robbery, participation in criminal street gang activity” (as reported by Micheal Seiden at the time).

Young Thug was denied bond yet again in July, and the YSL RICO case is ongoing, but none of that has gotten in the way of Thug’s relationship with Mariah The Scientist. In January 2022, Mariah The Scientist self-directed her “Walked In” video featuring Young Thug, and it oozed lust. In the video, Mariah walks into a strip club already occupied by Gunna and Thug. “Took you long enough to express interest, but it’s a good thing you did,” she sings, and next thing we know, we’re at their wedding in a living room (Gunna serves as best man).

Fast forward to August 2023: Mariah addressed the state of their relationship before performing “Walked In” at Outside Lands. “You know I got a man,” she told the crowd. “He locked up. Free my baby daddy! When I say ‘free,’ you say ‘Thug.'” Days later, Mariah acknowledged Young Thug’s 32nd birthday by posting a photo to her Instagram Story of his “kids standing in front of a billboard that featured him” (as per Rap-Up).

Mariah The Scientist says free her "baby daddy" Young Thug at Outside Lands 👀 https://t.co/52WCdDrY0T pic.twitter.com/gFwHv6pQIt — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 14, 2023

Fast forward (again) to this week. On Monday (October 9), TMZ asked Mariah The Scientist, “Do people think you should break up with Young Thug?” Mariah responded, “They probably do, but I don’t give a f*ck. But, no, I love him, and I won’t be doing that. We’re great. We’re great.” Come Thursday (October 12), Mariah and Young Thug provided evidence as to how “great” they’re doing by teasing complementary singles: Thug’s “From A Man” and Mariah’s “From A Woman.”

As per Fader, Mariah The Scientist doubled down on her unwavering commitment in a statement released alongside “From A Woman,” saying, “[Jeffery] is someone who supports and respects my vision wholeheartedly. There is a true balance in my femininity and his masculinity. He’s the yang to my yin in every way.”

The videos for “From A Man” and “From A Woman” arrived on Friday (October 13). Watch them below.

Gunna and Young Thug are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.