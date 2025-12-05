Young Thug isn’t letting the lukewarm reception for his new album UY Scuti stop him from keeping up a steady stream of promotional videos for the project. He released the latest, “Revenge,” today, a little over a month after the last video, “Blaming Jesus.”

This one’s simple and straightforward: Thug, and his guest rappers Lil Gotit and 1300Saint, hanging out in the studio, presumably during the recording of the song. Over a hypnotic London on da Track beat (with co-production by BeatsByJuko and ​Kyuro), the three rappers take turns stepping to the mic, spitting verses packed with boasts. A standout from Thug’s verse: “Allergic to grass / My penthouse got turf in the back / It’s turf, it’s turf, it’s turf, it’s turf / I done got too rich for the grass.”

Aside from the above-mentioned tracks, the UY Scuti rollout has also featured videos for the Future collaboration, “Money On Money,” the Metro Boomin team-up, “F*cking Told U,” and the confessional mea culpa, “Miss My Dogs.”

Looking ahead, Young Thug returns to Atlanta for a Hometown Hero holiday show later this month, and in 2026, he will be one of the smattering of high-profile rap acts to play Coachella.

Watch Young Thug’s “Revenge” video with Lil Gotit and 1300Saint above.

UY Scuti is out now via YSL/300/Atlantic. Get it here.