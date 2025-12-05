Young Thug Is Out For ‘Revenge’ In His New Video With Lil Gotit And 1300Saint

Young Thug isn’t letting the lukewarm reception for his new album UY Scuti stop him from keeping up a steady stream of promotional videos for the project. He released the latest, “Revenge,” today, a little over a month after the last video, “Blaming Jesus.”

This one’s simple and straightforward: Thug, and his guest rappers Lil Gotit and 1300Saint, hanging out in the studio, presumably during the recording of the song. Over a hypnotic London on da Track beat (with co-production by BeatsByJuko and ​Kyuro), the three rappers take turns stepping to the mic, spitting verses packed with boasts. A standout from Thug’s verse: “Allergic to grass / My penthouse got turf in the back / It’s turf, it’s turf, it’s turf, it’s turf / I done got too rich for the grass.”

Aside from the above-mentioned tracks, the UY Scuti rollout has also featured videos for the Future collaboration, “Money On Money,” the Metro Boomin team-up, “F*cking Told U,” and the confessional mea culpa, “Miss My Dogs.”

Looking ahead, Young Thug returns to Atlanta for a Hometown Hero holiday show later this month, and in 2026, he will be one of the smattering of high-profile rap acts to play Coachella.

Watch Young Thug’s “Revenge” video with Lil Gotit and 1300Saint above.

UY Scuti is out now via YSL/300/Atlantic. Get it here.

