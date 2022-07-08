Young Thug is currently in a Georgia jail as part of an ongoing RICO indictment investigation against him and many of his YSL crew members. Early last month, he was denied bond when a judge felt he was a danger to his community. While this questionable racketeering investigation has come under fire as “racist” by some for citing Young Thug’s lyrics as evidence, a new case against Thugger’s cousin, Fardereen Deonta Grier, might be a little more straightforward.

Grier has been arrested for murdering his girlfriend by shooting her in the face, according to TMZ’s source at the East Point Police Department in Atlanta. The East Point PD spokesperson says that Grier identified himself as Young Thug’s cousin — the son of Thugger’s youngest sister — when he was getting arrested.

The East Point PD spokesperson also elaborated, saying that Grier’s girlfriend, Destiny Fitzpatrick, was “dead in a pool of blood by the front door,” at the scene and that Grier was in tears. He allegedly tried to tell the cops a story about fending off intruders, but soon admitted to shooting his girlfriend. He was booked and charged with murder.

Young Thug is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.