Next week will mark one month since Young Thug, Gunna, and 26 other members of the Young Stoner Life (YSL) record label were hit with numerous charges as a part of a 56-count Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) case. The charges against the YSL members include conspiring to violate the RICO Act, murder, armed robbery, and participation in criminal street gang activity. Gunna, who is only charged with conspiring to violate RICO, was recently denied bond in the case and his next court date was set for January 9, 2023.

Young Thug denied bond. The proffers made by ex YSL members and even some indicted with him played a big part in the judge denying his bond. pic.twitter.com/nhwJXriHa8 — muliani (@MulianiEnt) June 2, 2022

A judge has denied bond for Young Thug at this time, citing a “significant concern” that he will be a danger to the community or could obstruct justice. — Jewel Wicker (@jewelwickershow) June 2, 2022

According to Billboard‘s Jewel Wicker, Young Thug, born Jeffery Williams, was also denied bond during a hearing on Thursday and it comes just a week after Gunna had his own denied. “I realize that Mr. Williams is presumed innocent,” Judge Ural Glanville said during the hearing at Fulton County Superior Court. “However, in this particular circumstance there have been significant [claims] about Mr. Williams being a danger to the community.” Thug’s attorney Brain Steel offered the option of an “incredibly expensive” house arrest to reduce those fears, but prosecutor Don Geary said the rapper should not be able to “buy” his way out of jail.

Ultimately, Judge Glanville sided with the prosecution and denied bond for Thug. His next court date will be on January 9, 2023.

