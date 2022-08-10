Young Thug Was Charged With A Stack Of New Felonies In The RICO Case Against YSL

Atlanta news station WSB-TV reports Young Thug, who is currently incarcerated in Fulton County Jail awaiting trial on racketeering charges, has been assessed a litany of new charges including drug, firearm possession, and robbery charges. According to a statement given to XXL by the Fulton County District Attorney’s office, “Charges were added for defendants via re-indictment based on evidence found at arrests. When Mr. Williams was arrested on May 9, evidence was recovered that resulted in the additional charges, including a charge of possession of a machine gun.”

Back in May, Thug, Gunna, Yak Gotti, and other members of a purported street gang going by Young Slime Life, or YSL, were indicted on 56 counts of murder, armed robbery, and conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act (aka racketeering). Young Thug was initially indicted on the latter thanks to repeated mentions of YSL — also the acronym for his label, Young Stoner Life — in his lyrics. However, he was charged with seven additional felonies after police raided his home, including possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a dangerous weapon or silencer (which covers sawed-off-shotguns, sawed-off rifles, or machine guns). Many of the re-indictment charges are based on these.

Thug, Gotti, and Gunna have all pled “not guilty” and maintained their innocence, although they were also denied bail. Their trial was set for January 9, 2023.

