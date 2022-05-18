It was just a little over a week ago that the music world was shocked by the news of RICO charges against Young Thug, Gunna, and 26 other members of the former’s YSL rap collective. The RICO case levied a total of 56 charges against the members which included conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, murder, armed robbery, and participation in criminal street gang activity. Thug himself was hit with seven more felony charges after a search warrant was executed at his Georgia home. More details about YSL’s alleged crimes have arrived since their arrest, including a recent accusation from Georgia prosecutors.

According to Complex, following an emergency motion filed by YFN Lucci, who was allegedly “stabbed with a shank, repeatedly, inside the Fulton County Jail” by a YSL member, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis shared more details about YSL’s alleged crime. “And what myself and any law enforcement member can tell you as a result of that [is] the back-and-forth gun violence and murders that have occurred, have probably been in excess of 50 since 2015—triggered by that in the back-and-forth between that [YSL] gang and other gangs.”

Willis was speaking about the 2015 murder of Donovan Thomas, which she said was “extremely significant” in connecting YSL to other alleged crimes that are listed in the case. In the 2015 incident, the 26-year-old YFN affiliate was murdered outside of a barbershop, and Thug is accused of renting the Infiniti Q50 sedan used in the crime.

YFN Lucci’s team filed the emergency motion on the basis of him being a victim in the YSL case. Lucci’s legal team is reportedly asking that the rapper be released on “reasonable conditions” and an “emergency bond hearing.” According to Complex, they add that “despite being a named victim in a sprawling and high-profile criminal case, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, nor any Victim’s Advocate from their office has reached out to Mr. [Rayshawn] Bennett or his counsel.”

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.